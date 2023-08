Mejia cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Meija has accepted the outright assignment, per Topkin, which isn't a surprise since declining it would mean forfeiting what's remaining on his $2.16 million salary for this season. The catcher is under team control for 2024 but would seem to be a likely non-tender candidate.