Padres' Franmil Reyes: Dealing with fatigue
Reyes hasn't played since Thursday due to fatigue, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Manager Andy Green downplayed the issue, noting that he's just giving Reyes some rest because the outfielder is tired from playing a lot this spring. Reyes is apparently moving around fine and says he'll be back in the lineup soon. It sounds like his absence is mostly precautionary, though the situation will be worth monitoring with Opening Day less than two weeks away.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...