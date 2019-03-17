Reyes hasn't played since Thursday due to fatigue, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Manager Andy Green downplayed the issue, noting that he's just giving Reyes some rest because the outfielder is tired from playing a lot this spring. Reyes is apparently moving around fine and says he'll be back in the lineup soon. It sounds like his absence is mostly precautionary, though the situation will be worth monitoring with Opening Day less than two weeks away.

More News
Our Latest Stories