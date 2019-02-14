Reyes (knee) will enter spring training with no restrictions, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. "I don't anticipate we hold him back at all," manager Andy Green said.

Reyes has been cleared for full activity, though Green noted that the Padres may hold him out of some running drills early in camp as they ease him back into action following offseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The 23-year-old, who hit .280/.340/.498 with 16 homers in 87 games as a rookie in 2018, will be fighting for a starting gig in San Diego's crowded outfield this spring.