The Padres claimed Otto off waivers from the Rangers on Thursday.

Otto was DFA'd by Texas on Tuesday after accumulating a 10.13 ERA and 1.88 WHIP through 10.2 innings in the majors. However, he's been solid in Triple-A with a 3.38 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through 29.1 frames, so the Padres will take a flier on him as a bullpen depth piece. Ben Gamel was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.