The Rangers activated Otto (lat) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Otto has been on the shelf all season with a right lat strain and will now rejoin the Rangers' pitching staff. Otto was great during his rehab assignment, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out 14 batters across 10 innings. It's possible he is now relegated to the Rangers' bullpen, though Texas could also choose to run with a six-man rotation.