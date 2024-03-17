Otto (shoulder) had a setback early in spring camp and is expected to open the regular season on the injured list, per MLB.com.

Otto dealt with a shoulder injury last season but was expected to be among the competitors for a rotation spot for San Diego this spring. However, the right-hander suffered a setback early in camp and didn't pitch at all in Cactus League play. Manager Mike Shildt indicated March 9 that Otto is getting closer to playing catch and resuming baseball activity, but even if that happens soon, the hurler won't be ready for game action by the opening of the campaign.