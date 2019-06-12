Kinsler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

Kinsler's 408-foot blast to center field off Tony Watson in the eighth inning brought the Padres to within a run, but they were ultimately stifled in the comeback attempt. Though he is still hitting only .209 on the season, Kinsler has picked it up of late, batting .344 (11-for-32) over his last 10 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories