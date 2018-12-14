Padres' Ian Kinsler: Heads to San Diego
Kinsler inked a two-year, $8 million deal with the Padres on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Per Rosenthal, the contract includes a club option for a third season. Kinsler will provide San Diego with some depth at the second base position alongside Luis Urias, who made his major-league debut this past September. The club could choose to slide Urias over to shortstop and begin the year with both players manning the middle infield spots, though Rosenthal added that the club would like to place Kinsler at third base while keeping Urias as the everyday second baseman. Kinsler earned a World Series ring with the Red Sox in 2018 after being acquired from the Angels before the trade deadline. Across 128 games split between the two teams, he slashed just .240/.301/.380 with 14 home runs, 48 RBI and 16 stolen bases. Kinsler's .681 OPS was the worst mark of his career.
