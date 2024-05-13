Merrill went 3-for-4 with two steals and a run scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Dodgers.

Merrill tallied at least three hits in a game for the fourth time this season and it was his 11th multi-hit game of his rookie campaign. Merrill hadn't swiped a bag since April 16 but managed to steal and eventually score in the fourth before taking another base in the eighth. He's settled in nicely thus far, slashing .282/.331/.374 with two homers, 16 RBI, 17 runs, six steals and a 10:23 BB:K in 143 plate appearances.