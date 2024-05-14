Merrill went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss to Colorado.

Merrill was the only Padre with multiple hits in the contest, and his seventh-inning solo shot brought the team to within one run, though it turned out to be the final tally of the game. The rookie has notched consecutive multi-hit performances and has multiple hits in four of his past eight contests overall, so he could be back on the rise following an eight-game stretch from late April to early May during which he went 1-for-23 at the plate. Merrill still has a strong .291/.342/.403 slash line along with three homers, 17 RBI, 18 runs and six stolen bases on the season.