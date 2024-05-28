site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Getting breather versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
May 28, 2024
Merrill isn't in the Padres' lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.
The left-handed bat of Merrill will step out of the lineup Tuesday as the Marlins prepare to send Jesus Luzardo to the mound. Jose Azocar will fill the void in center field and bat eighth while Merrill sits.
