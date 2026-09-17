Merrill went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Rockies.

Over his last nine games, Merrill has tallied at least three hits on five occasions, going 20-for-39 (.513) in that span. The outfielder has added 13 RBI and three home runs during the hot streak. For the season, he's batting .256 with a .746 OPS, 25 home runs, 26 stolen bases, 83 RBI, 79 runs scored, 24 doubles and four triples over 149 contests. Merrill is locked into a starting role as the Padres battle for a playoff spot.