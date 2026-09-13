Merrill went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Giants.

The 23-year-old center fielder took Cesar Perdomo deep in the third inning, Merrill's third home run in the last three games and his 25th of the season. He's the fourth player this season to join the 25-25 club, following Pete Crow-Armstrong, Elly De La Cruz and CJ Abrams. After a slow start to the campaign, Merrill has been locked in since the All-Star break, batting .299 over his last 52 games with 15 homers, seven steals, 34 runs and 42 RBI.