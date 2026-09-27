Merrill went 2-for-4 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Merrill ended a stretch of eight games without a multi-hit effort, a span in which he hit .200 with three extra-base hits. The outfielder hadn't stolen a base since Sept. 11 versus the Giants. Merrill has generally found success on the basepaths this season, going 27-for-31 on steal attempts. He's added 26 home runs, 87 RBI, 86 runs scored, 26 doubles and five triples while batting .254 with a .743 OPS across a career-high 158 games in his third campaign in the majors.