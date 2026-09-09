Merrill went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a triple and six total RBI in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Nationals.

Merrill powered the San Diego offense in Wednesday's victory, as he drove in six of their nine runs while launching his 23rd and 24th homers this season, matching his career high. Merrill's now gone 7-for-12 with four extra-base hits in his last three games after going 0-for-14 in his prior four contests. Overall, he's slashing .245/.295/.431 with 79 RBI, 74 runs scored and 25 steals across 600 plate appearances this year.