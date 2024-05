Merrill went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.

Merrill struck out in his first two at-bats before reaching on a fielder's choice in the seventh inning and coming around to score soon thereafter. He added a single and stolen base in the eighth but was left stranded. Merrill has notched three thefts over his past three games and ranks second on San Diego with seven steals on the season.