Merrill is not in the lineup Friday against the Giants.
Merrill started in center field Thursday, and he finished 0-for-2 with one run, one walk and one strikeout while batting ninth. With left-hander Kyle Harrison starting for the Giants on Friday, Jose Azocar will play center field and bat ninth.
