Merrill (groin) is expected to return to the lineup Friday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Merrill was scratched Thursday but the issue was deemed precautionary. He spoke to reporters following the Padres' loss and said he feels fine and is adjusting to the rigors of the MLB schedule. While Merrill is expected to return Friday, it will be worth confirming he is in the lineup as San Diego opens a series against the Phillies.