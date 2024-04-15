Merrill went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's extra-inning win against the Dodgers to push his batting average up to .333 on the season.

Among Merrill's three hits Sunday was a sixth-inning infield single that plated the game-tying run. The rookie hit just .233 through his first 11 major-league games but has been swinging a hot bat since, going 11-for-24 (.458) over his subsequent seven contests. Merrill has knocked just one homer and notched just five RBI, but he's scored 12 runs and has a pair of steals along with an 8:11 BB:K that suggests he's handling big-league pitching just fine.