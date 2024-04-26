Merrill (groin) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Merrill was taken out of the lineup ahead of Thursday's loss to the Rockies as a precaution, and he was expected to be back Friday, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. It appears the groin injury is still lingering, however, and the rookie outfielder will not start for a second consecutive game. With Merrill out of the lineup, Jose Azocar will start in center field, Jurickson Profar will be in left field and Manny Machado will make his return from his paternity leave to start at third base.