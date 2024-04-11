Merrill went 0-for-2 with two walks, a run, an RBI and a stolen base Wednesday in a 10-2 win against the Cubs.

Merrill didn't collect any hits in the contest, but he made a productive out with his second-inning fielder's choice that brought home the Padres' second run. The rookie also picked up his second theft of the campaign, both of which have come his past four games. Merrill is batting a steady .286 on the season, and though he has just one homer and three RBI, he's posted a promising 7:10 BB:K and has scored 11 runs through 15 games.