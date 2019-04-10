Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Shelled by Giants
Lucchesi (2-1) got the loss against the Giants on Tuesday, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits in four innings, striking out four and walking two as the Padres lost 7-2.
Lucchesi was 2-0 coming into the contest, but he was blown up by the Giants in his first loss of the season, pushing his ERA up to 4.40 through three starts and 14.1 innings. The left-hander hadn't given up an earned run in either of his starts before this, so he'll look to bounce back and regain that form in his next start, which will come at home against the Rockies on Monday.
