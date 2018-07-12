Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Shipped to minors
Lucchesi was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lucchesi lasted just four innings in his last start Wednesday against the Dodgers, giving up three runs (two earned) and striking out four. Despite a solid 3.34 ERA and 1.22 WHIP through 67.2 innings this season, he'll head to the minor leagues, although he figures to return to the big club shortly after the All-Star break.
