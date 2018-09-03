Perdomo (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day DL on Monday.

Perdomo wound up spending a little more than a month on the disabled list with a shoulder injury. The right-hander made two minor-league rehab appearances before being cleared to return, allowing seven runs across 5.1 innings during those outings. At this point, it's unclear if Perdomo will rejoin the starting rotation or if he'll work out of the bullpen.

