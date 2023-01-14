Perdomo signed a one-year deal with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After being non-tendered by the Brewers in the offseason, Perdomo will get his next opportunity across the Pacific with Chiba Lotte. Perdomo appeared in 14 games for the Brewers last season, logging a 3.80 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 23.2 innings.

More News