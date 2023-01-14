Perdomo signed a one-year deal with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
After being non-tendered by the Brewers in the offseason, Perdomo will get his next opportunity across the Pacific with Chiba Lotte. Perdomo appeared in 14 games for the Brewers last season, logging a 3.80 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 23.2 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Luis Perdomo: Done for season•
-
Brewers' Luis Perdomo: Picks up win as primary pitcher•
-
Brewers' Luis Perdomo: Returns to big leagues•
-
Brewers' Luis Perdomo: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Luis Perdomo: In midst of rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Luis Perdomo: Placed on 15-day IL•