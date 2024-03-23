The Nationals released Perdomo on Thursday.

Washington elected to part ways with Perdomo four days after reassigning him to minor-league camp when his bid for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen fell short. After spending the 2023 season in Japan with Nippon Professional Baseball's Chiba Lotte Marines, Perdomo could look to explore another opportunity overseas now that he's a free agent. Before his stint in Japan, the 30-year-old right-hander had previously seen big-league action with the Padres and Brewers from 2016 through 2022, logging a 23-31 record and 5.12 ERA over 468 innings.