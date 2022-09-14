Perdomo (2-0) earned the win over the Cardinals on Tuesday. He allowed a run on three hits and struck out one in three innings.

The Brewers had already designated Tuesday's contest as a bullpen game, but opener Matt Bush exited with a groin injury. Perdomo covered the second through fourth inning and was still in the game when the Brewers took the lead in the fifth, which they held onto for the rest of the contest. Outside of a four-run disaster at Coors Filed on Sept. 6, Perdomo has been effective in a multi-inning role since returning to the big leagues Sept. 1. He's allowed five runs in 8.1 innings over that span and now has a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across 18.2 innings this season.