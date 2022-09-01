Perdomo was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Perdomo missed several months with an elbow injury earlier in the season and was sent to the Triple-A club when he was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in early August. The right-hander has posted a 1.74 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 10.1 innings over seven relief appearances in the majors this year and will be available as a multi-inning option out of the Brewers' bullpen now that he's back on the active roster.

