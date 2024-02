Perdomo signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals on Thursday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Perdomo spent the 2023 season in Japan and maintained an impressive 2.13 ERA while posting a 41:15 K:BB across 50.2 innings. He appeared exclusively as a reliever and should have the chance to make the Nationals roster in the same role out of spring training.