Erlin will begin the year in the Padres' rotation, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Erlin beat out Chris Young for the rotation spot which opened up following Dinelson Lamet's elbow injury. Lamet could return in early May, so Erlin's role could be temporary. He's been out since May 2016 following Tommy John surgery and didn't even make any rehab starts last year, so it's tough to know what he'll be this year. In 148.2 major-league innings thus far in his career, the 27-year-old lefty has recorded a 4.54 ERA with a 3.78 FIP. He only strikes out 17.8 percent of batters, but his pitcher-friendly home park could make him an interesting streaming option in deeper leagues.