Stock was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

Stock made the Opening Day roster and struggled with six runs allowed in seven games and has not appeared in the majors since mid-April. The 29-year-old was a solid bullpen piece for San Diego last season with a 2.50 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 38:13 K:BB across 39.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories