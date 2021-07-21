Stock was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds with a right hamstring injury, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The right-hander threw his warm-up tosses for the second inning but left the field with the athletic trainer before the start of the frame. Stock allowed a run on two hits with a strikeout and a walk during his one inning of work. It's another tough break for an already injury-plagued Mets rotation, though the specifics of this injury remain unclear.