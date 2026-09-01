Stock (1-3) earned the win Monday against the Rays, allowing five hits while striking out four over 5.1 scoreless innings.

Stock kept Tampa Bay off the board into the sixth inning en route to his first MLB win since 2019. The 5.1-inning effort marked the deepest start of his major-league career and represented a major bounce-back after he surrendered seven runs to Milwaukee in his previous outing. Across six starts for the Mets this season, Stock owns a 5.88 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB over 26 innings. He's slated to make his next start Monday against the Marlins.