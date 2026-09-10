Stock did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four across four innings.

Stock was back in the Mets' rotation for Wednesday's contest, and he kept the Marlins off the board through the first three innings before giving up three runs on back-to-back singles in the fourth. He finished his outing with eight whiffs on 80 pitches (48 strikes), and the veteran right-hander has a 5.93 ERA and 1.75 WHIP across 30.1 innings this season. The Mets are going with a six-man rotation for the time being, so Stock is tentatively slated to make his next start against the Orioles at home next week.