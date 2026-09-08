Stock is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Marlins in Miami.

After Stock notched a hold while facing two hitters in a relief appearance during Friday's win over the Giants, the Mets will plug him back into a starting role this week while the club moves to a six-man rotation. Interim manager Andy Green said earlier this month that he plans to keep Christian Scott on at least a five-day rest schedule between starts for the remainder of the season, and with the Mets kicking off a stretch of 10 games in 10 days beginning Friday, Stock could be in line for at least one more turn through the rotation beyond Wednesday. In his prior six starts with New York, Stock turned in a 5.88 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB across 26 innings.