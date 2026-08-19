Stock didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Padres, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

While the 36-year-old right-hander was stingy, he was also inefficient, needing 83 pitches (50 strikes) to record just 13 outs. Stock has failed to complete five innings in three straight starts, walking at least three batters in each, and since joining the Mets' rotation at the beginning of August he's managed a 5.40 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB over 16.2 innings. With none of the team's top pitching prospects pitching well in the upper minors, however, Stock's spot is likely more secure than those ratios would suggest. He'll try to last long enough to qualify for a win in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Brewers.