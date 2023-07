The Padres optioned Kohlwey to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

Kohlwey was promoted from Triple-A on July 18 and has since gone 2-for-13 with five strikeouts over five games. He's had better luck in Triple-A, so there's a chance he returns to San Diego as a depth piece if he's able to bounce back in El Paso. Brett Sullivan was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.