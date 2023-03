Kohlwey has been informed that he'll begin the year with Triple-A El Paso, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Kohlwey was considered a potential bench option for the Padres to begin the year, but the 28-year-old will instead head to the Pacific Coast League and likely receive regular plate appearances. With Kohlwey in Triple-A, it appears that David Dahl has won a spot on the San Diego bench to open 2023.