Kohlwey signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Kohlwey got a cup of coffee with the Padres in 2023, going 2-for-13 at the plate, but was non-tendered last month. He'll compete for a reserve outfielder job with the Mets but is likely to head to Triple-A Syracuse at the beginning of the season.