France went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Pirates.

France's blast came in the ninth inning, helping the Padres to recover half of their four-run deficit at the time, but it would be all the offense they could muster. France is hitting .208 with two homers and eight RBI in 19 games. The rookie infielder will need to improve at the dish if he is to remain in the majors when Fernando Tatis Jr. (hamstring) returns, which is not expected to be before May 22.

