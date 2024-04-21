France went 2-for-5 with a run in a win over the Rockies on Saturday, marking his sixth and seventh times on base within his last 10 plate appearances.

The hot stretch encompasses the last three games for France and began with a pinch-hit appearance in which he drew a walk against the Reds on Tuesday. The veteran infielder is sitting on an impressive .288 average and .348 on-base percentage, while his slugging percentage checks in at a much more modest .339 since he only has a trio of extra-base hits (all doubles) over 66 plate appearances. However, France is demonstrating improved discipline at the plate -- his 9.1 percent walk rate is a career high, while his 27.7 percent chase rate is significantly lower than the 37.8 percent figure he finished 2023 with.