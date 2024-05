France went 2-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

The veteran played the table-setting role in the victory, scoring the first and final runs of the game on a Cal Raleigh double play groundout and home run, respectively. France has a pair of two-hit efforts in the last three games, but zooming further out, he's sitting on a lackluster .213/.260/.362 slash line over the 50 plate appearances covering his last 13 contests.