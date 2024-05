France went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.

France's 414-foot shot to left center in the fourth inning extended the Mariners' lead to 2-0 and served as his second round-tripper in the last three games. France has also hit safely in all three of those contests, but both his .243 average and .295 on-base percentage are at their lowest points since his rookie 2019 campaign.