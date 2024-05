France went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a two-run home run in a win over the Nationals on Sunday.

France knocked a 392-foot shot to left field with Mitch Garver aboard in the fourth inning to extend the Mariners' lead to 4-0 at the time, and he added an RBI single in the eighth that plated Julio Rodriguez. France has now reached safely in eight consecutive starts, but his current .243/.301/.384 slash line is still below the standards he set over his first three seasons in Seattle.