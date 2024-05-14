France went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Royals in a 6-2 win Monday.

France provided a pair of insurance runs with his two-run, eighth-inning blast that doubled Seattle's lead from two to four. The long ball was his first since April 27, and during the 13-game homerless stretch he had batted just .191 with a 2:15 BB:K. France's offensive numbers are down across the board this season, with a significant contributing factor being a 24.3 percent strikeout rate that is on pace for his worst mark since his 2019 rookie campaign.