France went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a run in a win over the Athletics on Friday.

Dylan Moore stole the show for the Mariners with a five-RBI night, but France got in on the fun early with a timely two-bagger in the fourth that extended Seattle's lead to 3-0 at the time. The veteran's multi-hit effort was already France's third of May, and he's opened the month with a solid .267 average and .333 on-base percentage across eight contests. However, France's strikeout rate in that span is also a bloated 33.3 percent, pushing his season figure to a career high of 24.8 percent over 137 plate appearances.