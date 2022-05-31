site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Wil Myers: Back in action
RotoWire Staff
Myers (knee) will return to the lineup Tuesday against St. Louis.
Myers missed the last two games while dealing with right knee inflammation, but he's ready to go after the brief break. He'll bat fifth and play right field, pushing Jose Azocar back to the bench.
