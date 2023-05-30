Reds manager David Bell revealed Tuesday that Myers (illness) suffered a left shoulder sprain last week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Myers was placed on the 10-day injured list May 26 due to kidney stones, but Bell clarified Tuesday that the shoulder sprain -- suffered May 23 -- is what will keep him out through at least the early part of June. "He's healthy, the (kidney stone) has passed," said Bell. "The shoulder, which was initially our concern, is still a bit stiff."