Myers said last week that he has no intention of resuming his baseball career, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Myers noted that he will never officially retire, but he decided in June of 2023 after being released by the Reds amidst shoulder problems that he would not play baseball again. The 34-year-old slashed .252/.326/.437 with 156 home runs over parts of 11 major-league seasons, winning the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2013 and making one All-Star team in 2016.