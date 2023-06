The Reds reinstated Myers (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and designated him for assignment.

Myers landed on the IL on May 26 with kidney stones before also suffering a left shoulder sprain. The 32-year-old outfielder was slashing .189/.257/.283 through 141 plate appearances prior to getting injured and put up similar numbers during his rehab assignment, so the Reds will pass him through waivers and attempt to keep Myers in Triple-A.